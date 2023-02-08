Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Beyoncé and Jay-Z had the most married couple moment at the 2023 Grammys and it’s sparked some hilarious reactions from fans online.

It was a big night for Beyoncé at this year’s Grammy Awards. The Renaissance singer took home her 32nd Grammy to become the most decorated artist in the award show’s history.

She also scooped up early wins at the start of the ceremony, but even she got stuck in traffic and arrived fashionably late to the 65th annual Grammys. When she was finally seated, host Trevor Noah approached the table to present her with the award she had missed.

But in one moment that was caught on camera, it appeared that her husband Jay-Z was completely oblivious that the two were being filmed. So much so, that he even asked his wife to take a sip of his drink during Noah’s speech.

In the now viral clip posted to social media, the Brooklyn rapper is seen casually snacking and handing Beyoncé his drink. His wife, who is seconds away from receiving yet another Grammy, continued to smile during Noah’s monologue before shaking her head no at her husband.

After Beyoncé declined his drink, Jay-Z hilariously shrugged it off and sat back in his seat, before taking another bite from one of the mini cheeses on his plate.

The classic husband and wife interaction – which was viewed more than two million times across Twitter and YouTube – sparked many amusing reactions from fans who claimed they had some theories as to why Beyoncé turned down Jay-Z’s drink.

Trevor Noah hands Beyoncé her Grammy Award

“I know Jay Z hurt Beyonce didn’t wanna drink,” read one tweet.

“He was tryna be Drunk in Love,” another user joked, while another person said: “He was like aight more for me.”

Some people also found his reaction to Beyoncé declining his drink almost too relatable.

“This is real married couple stuff right here,” tweeted one person. “Like Hey I offered. ok then. I’ll go back to eating my snacks.”

“i’m sorry but this is so funny cause his reaction is literally my dads when he wants us to taste something he’s made and we say no,” shared someone else.

Others believed Beyoncé was avoiding alcohol because she is gearing up for her Renaissance World Tour.

“Bey’s pre tour diets are always so strict. He should know this by now,” said one person.

Another user tweeted: “She probably in rehearsals for tour. She not risking the voice. Mother is very dedicated to her craft.”

While Beyoncé became the most decorated artist in Grammy’s history this year, the “Break My Soul” singer lost out on Album of the Year to Harry Styles for his album, Harry’s House. The British pop singer was announced as the award winner over Beyoncé, who was tipped as the favourite with her critically-acclaimed record, Renaissance.

Adele was also nominated in the category for her record 30, as well as Kendrick Lamar, Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Beyoncé was nominated in nine different categories this year, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

She won four of these awards including Best R&B song for “Cuff It”, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Break My Soul”, Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), and Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.