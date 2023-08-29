Bill Murray and Kelis reportedly break up after two months of dating

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bill Murray and Kelis have reportedly broken up after two months of dating.

The 44-year-old “Milkshake” singer called it quits with the 72-year-old Ghostbusters actor, according to the US Sun. “Kelis and Bill were - and still are - very fond of each other but things just ran their course,” a source told the outlet.

“They both have busy schedules and after a whirlwind romance decided to go their separate ways,” they said. “They hope to remain friends but also plan to get on with their lives.”

The pair sparked romance rumours in early June, when Murray was spotted at the south London festival, Mighty Hoopla, and the jazz and soul festival, Cross The Tracks, both of which Kelis performed at. The pair were also seen together backstage, as multiple outlets reported that Murray and Kelis were an item.

One photograph taken during the Cross The Tracks festival also showed Kelis and Murray posing with musician Konny Kon from the soul and hip hop duo, Children of Zeus.

However, one day before The Sun reported that the Saturday Night Live alum and the “Millionaire” singer - whose full name is Kelis Rogers - had called it quits, Kelis appeared to confirm the news herself on Instagram. Last week, a follower commented under her Instagram post: “Kelis, are you really dating Bill Murray?”

The singer responded: “Ugh, no!”

This wasn’t the first time Kelis has subtly responded to rumours she was dating Murray. Weeks after news surfaced that the two were an item, the “Bossy” singer said she “wouldn’t bother at all” to address the romance speculation.

“Ma’am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!? Cuz damn [sic]! What he doing with all that?” one Instagram follower commented at the time, to which Kelis wrote back: “Lol no babe, I wouldn’t bother at all.”

In a separate Instagram post, Kelis appeared to comment on the dating rumours once again when she said that people “will believe everything” they read in the press. Under a photograph of the singer posing on a beach, a fan wrote: “You ain’t no beach bum… U a BB each bummy lol Bill got u out by here riding his wave lol media is destroying y’all [sic].”

She replied: “Lol yeah maybe for now everyone’s dumb and will believe anything but the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who’s really laughing. Now that’s funny.”

Neither Kelis nor Murray have commented on the breakup reports. The Independent has contacted representatives for both for comment.

In March 2022, the “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” singer’s husband of nearly eight years - Mike Mora - died of stage four stomach cancer at age 37. The singer shares two children with her late husband, as well as a son with ex-husband Nas.

Meanwhile, Murray has been married twice. He was married to Margaret Kelly from 1981 to 1996, with who he shares sons Homer and Luke. He later married costume designer Jennifer Butler in 1997, but they split in 2008. The former couple are parents to sons Caleb, Jackson, Cooper, and Lincoln. In 2021, Butler died at the age of 54.