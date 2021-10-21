Billie Eilish has revealed that her first fragrance “Eilish” will debut in November this year.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Wednesday (20 October), the singer wrote: “I am so excited to finally share my debut fragrance ‘Eilish’ with you.”

“This is a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years. This is my favorite smell in the world,” she expressed.

Describing that “fragrance has always been such an enormous part” of her life, the 19-year-old singer said that “it was a dream to create this scent and bring my ideas to life.”

In an interview with Vogue, Eilish disclosed that she didn’t want to “create a perfume as Billie Eilish, not as an artist, not as a singer; I wanted to make a perfume to have a perfume.”

Hinting that the perfume, which has a bottle made of a metallic abstraction of a bust, could contain vanilla, amber, and musk notes, the singer said: “I’ve always been in love with vanilla since I was a kid and my mom would teach me to bake.”

“[Vanilla] was really how I felt like I wanted to smell, and just my favorite smell.”

“I have synesthesia, so my favorite smells are these like, amber-colored smells, to me, in my brain,” Eilish added. “I have a really strong nose, and since I was like a little kid, smells are all I think about. I associate everything through my nose — like, for real.”

Last month, Eilish also revealed the designs for two pairs of trainers she created in collaboration with Air Jordan.

The shoes, which Eilish said are “100 per cent vegan with over 20 per cent recycled material”, come in two colourways – a neutral beige tone and a bright lime green the singer is known for wearing.