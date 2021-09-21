Billie Eilish unveils Air Jordan designs on Instagram

Billie Eilish has revealed the designs for two pairs of trainers she created in collaboration with Air Jordan.

The Happier Than Ever singer shared the silhouettes in a post on her Instagram account, posing for pictures in both pairs.

The shoes, which Eilish said are “100 per cent vegan with over 20 per cent recycled material”, come in two colourways – a neutral beige tone and a bright lime green the singer is known for wearing.

The lime green pair is a classic high-top Air Jordan 1 KO and features Eilish’s official logo embroidered on the tongue tab, while the other is an Air Jordan 15 Retro.

Writing on Instagram, Eilish said: “I am SO excited to finally share my two Air Jordan silhouettes with you!! I’ve always loved @jumpman23 and it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion.”

In a video shared by an Air Jordan news source on Instagram, Eilish said the shoes were “gender-neutral”, adding: “You can be whoever and whatever you want with these, and with any shoe, because that’s your right and that’s something I will always talk about with my shoes.”

She said the Air Jordan 15 Retro shoes were her “favourite Jordan since I knew what Jordans were”.

As for the lime green high-tops, Eilish said the trainers work “with everything, with pants, with shorts, with dresses, I love the way they make your legs look, I love how they feel”.

The trainers will be available to shop on Nike’s SNKRS app on 30 September, but will launch three days earlier on Eilish’s official merchandise website.

The Grammy award-winning singer’s latest collaboration comes after she partnered with Oscar de la Renta for her Met Gala look, on the condition that the fashion house stops using animal fur in their designs.

Eilish appeared on the red carpet in a peach-hued corseted ballgown, paired with no fewer than 30 pieces of Cartier jewellery.