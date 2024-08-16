Support truly

Blake Lively’s recent fan interaction has raised eyebrows amid controversy surrounding the actor’s new movie, It Ends With Us.

While the Gossip Girl alum attended the It End With Us movie premiere in London on August 8, a fan was seen handing her a pink friendship bracelet – which she quickly looked at before handing it off to someone else. A video of the interaction has gone viral on TikTok, as Lively is heard telling the fan: “Thank you so much. That’s so sweet.”

She then informed the fan that she won’t be wearing the bracelet because it didn’t match her floral strapless Tamara Ralph couture gown. “I’m going to put it here because it doesn’t go with my outfit, but I will wear it later,” she said.

However, the same fan went on to hand a second bracelet to Lively’s co-star in the film, Isabela Ferrer, who immediately placed the hand-made jewelry on her wrist. “Thank you! Oh my God, I’m going to put it on,” she told the fan, according to the viral clip.

The TikTok went on to receive more than two million views, as many people turned to the comments section and expressed their disbelief that Lively would actually uphold her promise of wearing the bracelet.

“I will wear it later. Yeah ok,” one person sarcastically wrote in the comments.

Another commenter agreed, writing: “If someone said that to me I’d like cry.”

Multiple TikTokers also pointed out that Lively’s dress and earrings seemed to match the friendship bracelet, claiming that she shouldn’t have used her outfit as an excuse.

“The way it actually FITS her whole outfit lmaooo,” one comment read, while another wrote: “Okay but it did match her outfit though.”

“It literally matched HER EARRINGS,” a third person wrote in the comments.

The video comes after fans have increasingly criticized Lively for her “tone-deaf” approach to the It Ends With Us press tour, considering that it is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book about domestic violence and abuse.

Earlier this week, journalist Kjersti Flaa posted an interview with Lively from 2016 that she claimed made her want to “quit my job.” The sit-down was in promotion for Lively’s film Café Society, directed by Woody Allen. Lively was accompanied by her co-star Parker Posey. Around the same time as the interview, Lively had announced that she was pregnant with her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds. Flaa had told the actor, “Congrats on your little bump,” which led to Lively sarcastically respond: “Congrats on your little bump.”

Posey appeared to use comedic relief by showing off her backside “bump,” after which Lively went on to speak about the actor’s “lovely lady lumps” as Flaa waited to begin the interview.

Speaking about the film, the journalist said she found it “visually amazing” and asked whether either of the women enjoyed the fashion, because the film was set in the 1930s. Lively was then seen ignoring Flaa, and instead turned to Posey to say: “Everyone wants to talk about the clothes, but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes.”

Although Flaa insisted that she “would” have asked the male actors the same question, Lively seemed to ignore her as she went on to speak with Posey about the best outfits worn by the men in the film.

She concluded: “It’s not just the women that have the clothes, but I feel like the women get the conversation.”