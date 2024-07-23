Blake Lively candidly hits back at Ryan Reynolds divorce rumors

Support truly

Blake Lively has candidly hit back at rumors that she and husband Ryan Reynolds are heading for divorce.

The 36-year-old actor laughed off the speculation about her and Reynolds’ relationship in the comments of her Instagram post on July 22. In the comments, one fan gushed over the couple, while encouraging them to post “more of each other,” since “there were rumors going around that” the two of them were getting divorced.

In response, Lively hilariously acknowledged that these breakup rumors were not true, writing: “Haha they wish,” along with a laughing, crying face emoji.

The Gossip Girl star’s post included a cute picture of her and Reynolds kissing while he was on the set of his new film, Deadpool & Wolverine. It also included a video of all the “millennial references” in the movie.

“Tell me Deadpool is married to a millennial girl in real life without telling me,” she said at the start of the video. “I have never felt more seen.”

In the caption, she joked that while she “should be competitive” with Reynolds, since her new movie, It Ends With Us, is coming out in a few weeks, she couldn’t help but applaud the movie. She went on to list and praise the “millennial references” in the film, including her feelings “about Nice men who use feminism as a tool, [her] love of The Wizard of Oz, Succession, Sandy & Danny, driving with Avril [Lavigne] blasting.”

She joked about the impact that “y2k girlies” had on the film, writing: “It’s hard not to encourage my ladies to spot all the ways we’ve influenced @deadpoolmovie. I’ve never been more proud. And I’ve given birth four times.”

After tying the knot in 2012, Lively and Reynolds went on to welcome four children, including three daughters: James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four. In 2023, they welcomed their fourth child, whose name Olin was recently revealed by Reynolds.

During the New York City premiere of his movie on July 22, Reynolds gave a special shootout to his wife and four children, where he shared the name. The gender of Reynolds and Lively’s fourth baby was not revealed.

“I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who’s here. Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” he said while speaking to the crowd at the event. “I want to thank my kids, James, Inez, Betty, Olin, who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing — that is, the contents of this movie — that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

Throughout his press tour for Deadpool & Wolverine, the actor, 47, has continued to make quips about his family. During a joint E! News interview with co-star Hugh Jackman, Reynolds joked that his children have an expensive babysitter: Taylor Swift.

As Jackman admitted that Swift was Reynolds’ family nanny, the father of four replied: “The cost of that is…”

“I believe the accountant said ‘Cost-prohibitive,’” he continued. “But I think what he meant was, ‘Cost-insane-what-are-you-doing-I’m-no-longer-your-accountant.’”

Reynolds and Lively have been close friends with Swift for nearly a decade, and the couple even took their three daughters to the singer’s Eras Tour concert in Madrid, Spain in May.

As fans spotted the family dancing in the crowd, Swift could be heard singing her hit song “Betty” – from her 2020 Folklore album – which famously mentions the names of all three of Reynolds and Lively’s daughters. When Swift sang the lyric, “You heard the rumors from Inez,” Lively smiled and pointed to her daughter Inez at the sound of the name-drop.