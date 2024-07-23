Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reveal the name of their fourth child

Support truly

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have revealed the name of their youngest child.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, attended the New York City premiere of Reynolds’ latest film Deadpool and Wolverine on Monday, July 22. While speaking before the screening at the David H Koch Theater, the 47-year-old actor took the opportunity to thank his wife and four children.

“I just want to start by saying thank you to my wife, Blake, who’s here. Her outfit is amazing, spoiler alert,” Reynolds said into the microphone, while standing on stage. “I want to thank my kids – James, Inez, Betty, Olin – who are here. I hope that, if I’m lucky, this moment will be the most traumatic thing – that is, the contents of this movie – that happens in your wondrous life.”

He added: “I love that my entire family is here.”

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, announced she was pregnant with their fourth child while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September 2022. She debuted her baby bump on the red carpet, wearing a sheer, gold sequin-encrusted mini dress. Five months later, Lively appeared to confirm the arrival of their fourth child on Instagram.

The A Simple Favor star shared a photo of herself to the platform, in which she could be seen standing with Reynolds and his mother, Tammy, without her baby bump. “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy,” she wrote in the caption of the post shared in February last year.

open image in gallery Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their fourth child, Olin, in February 2023 ( Getty Images )

However, the couple remained tight-lipped about the name and sex of their fourth child. Lively and Reynolds are already parents to three daughters: James, nine, Inez, seven, and Betty, four. Their daughters’ names were famously revealed by close friend Taylor Swift on her 2020 album, Folklore, in which she sings about a fictional love triangle between three teenagers named James, Inez, and Betty.

During an appearance on the Today show in March, Reynolds jokingly discussed the role that the 14-time Grammy winner has in the couple’s baby-naming process. As co-host Savannah Guthrie admitted she knew Reynolds wouldn’t come clean about their fourth baby’s name, she pointed out that Swift is known to drop hints in her lyrics.

“Tell us, is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on the new record?” she asked Reynolds, to which he quipped: “We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is. And we’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

“She’s a prolific writer. So, what are we doing here? And ‘lazy’ is not a word I’d attach to Taylor,” Reynolds added.

Since welcoming Olin in February 2023, the Green Lantern actor has opened up about adjusting to life as a family of six. Speaking to ET Canada at the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards, Reynolds revealed that going from three children to four hasn’t been the difficult transition that they were expecting.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump… three to four less so,” he told the outlet. “I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

The Free Guy actor also explained that he and his wife have always wanted a big family, having both come from big families themselves.

“Yeah, I come from four, Blake comes from five. Both of us are the youngest,” Reynolds said, before taking the opportunity to joke about his children. “I haven’t met any of them yet, but they seem great. They have a private Instagram account that I follow.”