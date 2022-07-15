Blake Lively revealed why she jokingly told her husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on the couch after seeing his latest commercial for Mint Mobile.

The 34-year-old actor shared a clip of Reynolds’ ad for his phone company on her Instagram Story this week. In the video, the Deadpool star could be seen standing in front of a Mint Mobile sign and promoting the brand’s newest family plan.

He noted that the Gossip Girl star would be making an appearance to talk about the plan, as he said: “I’ve asked my wife and plan member to back me up.”

However, instead of Lively, another actor with blonde hair arrived onto the set, while looking down at her phone. In response, Reynolds said: “You’re not my wife.” The woman agreed and explained that she “stands in for [Lively] on set during the boring stuff”.

As he questioned why his wife thought the ad was “boring stuff,” the 45-year-old actor emphasised the importance of announcing Mint Mobile’s family plan, which included $15 a month for each phone line.

“I’m literally revolutionising the category,” he added.

Lively’s stand-in went on to express how she was doing the actor a favour and said: “Yeah, she owes me huge for this one.”

The Free Guy star told the woman to tell Lively that he was “upset”. However, when the stand-in asked if he “really” wanted her to do that, he responded: “No. Don’t tell her I said that.”

Lively went on to explain that the reason she wasn’t in her husband’s commercial is because of his phone plan’s price.

(blakelively/Instagram)

“Darling, If you charged more, you could afford me,” she wrote. “Sorry, your real wife.”

She then referred to Reynolds’ comment about “revolutionising the category” before joking that he’d be sleeping on the couch.

“@vancityreynolds, my love, feel free to revolutionise the couch when you sleep on it tonight ! !,” she wrote, along with two emojis of a hand shaped as a heart and a kiss emoji.

(blakelively/instagram)

This isn’t the first time that the couple have poked fun at each other on social media. In honour of Reynolds’ birthday back in 2020, Lively shared a photo on Instagram of him with his birthday pie, as she jokingly questioned some of his habits and how they were “still married”.

“1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles,” she wrote. “@vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married.”