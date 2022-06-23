Ryan Reynolds opens up about his three ‘wild’ children: ‘I’m like any parent’

Ryan Reynolds is speaking out about what it’s like raising his three daughters with wife, Blake Lively, and why he feels just “like any parent”.

The 45-year-old actor discussed what he’s learned from his family during his talk, “Creativity at the Pace of Culture,” at the Cannes Lions advertising event on Tuesday, via Page Six. Reynolds shares three children, James, seven, Ines, five, and Betty, two, with Lively.

While the Deadpool star joked that his children were so “wild” that he sometimes thinks they have “rabies,” he also confessed that, similar to most parents, he has “snapped” at his girls.

“I’m like any parent – I’ll have a moment where I’ll just snap,” he explained. “It’s not so much what you do in the moment that’s interesting, it’s what you do afterwards.”

Reynolds also spoke on the “brutal mistakes” that he’s made throughout his life, how they’ve given him “successes” in her career, and how they’ve informed how he teaches his children to handle their own mistakes.

“I used to tell my kids, ‘Don’t waste your mistakes,’” he continued. “When you’re making mistakes it’s easy to sort of be absorbed by shame and sort of this idea that you’ve done something wrong, but you also have to look at it critically and use it as a stepping stone to learning something profound.”

The Free Guy star also joked that his and his father’s “parenting mistakes” are among some of his favourites.

“He made a lot of mistakes,” he said. “Some I’m grateful for.”

Last May, Reynolds opened up about parenting his children with Lively while appearing on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman. During their conversation, the television asked the actor who “runs the show” at home.

In response, Reynolds said: “Blake runs the show, I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn’t for her.”

Letterman went on to ask the Red Notice star if any “anxiety would set in” if Lively went out of town to visit family and left her husband at home to care for their children.

“I would, first off, never let her go visit her family,” he joked, in response, before adding: “If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first, and then there would be, with three girls, that division of labour is very important.”

Back in November 2020, Reynolds also spoke to Access Hollywood about how important it is for him to be involved in his children’s lives, throughout his busy career.

“I try to be as present as possible,” he said. “We don’t split up. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we travel all over the place and we just all go together.”