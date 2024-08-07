Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Blake Lively has revealed the sweet gesture that her now-husband Ryan Reynolds did for her when they first started dating.

The 36-year-old actor gushed over her relationship during an interview with People, published on August 6. As she’s in the midst of a press tour for her new movie It Ends with Us – where she plays flower shop owner Lily Bloom – Lively described some of the memorable bouquets of flowers she’s received, specifically from Reynolds.

“When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week,” she explained. “But he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said.”

The Gossip Girl star then explained how meaningful these gifts were to her at the start of the relationship.

“It was just a little quote of the week. It was such a beautiful, romantic thing. Now we have 4,000 children!” she added.

Lively and Reynolds, who have been married since 2012, are the parents of four children: James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and Olin, one. While the couple first met on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, that’s not when they first started dating.

“We were buddies for a long time, which I think is the best way to have a relationship, to start as friends,” he told Jess Cagle during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Entertainment Weekly Radio Deadpool special in 2016.

He then described the group outing that he and Lively went on, where they learned that they had a strong connection.

“About a year after Green Lantern had come and gone and we were both single we went on a double date – she was on a date with another guy and I was on a date with another girl – and it was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across,” he said.

Since then, the pair has continued to gush over and troll each other on social media. When Reynolds was on his press tour for his new movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, Lively shared a sweet picture from it, featuring him with a dog. She then joked that the cute moment was convincing her to have another baby.

“SOS, he’s trying to get me pregnant again,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in July. “Put the dog that you find adorable in spite of societal k9 expectations away and take off the damn teal suit! Rude.”

Days later, the A Simple Favor star also jokingly told her husband to stop “missing” her, after he posted a selfie of them on his Instagram Story.

“Stop missing me on your press tour. Get out there and hustle boy,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “(Which is girl code for don’t you ever stop missing me for a second).”

Meanwhile, Reynolds took to his Instagram Story last week to celebrate the announcement of Lively’s new haircare brand – Blake Brown – and quipped that he didn’t know her last name was Brown, since her father actually took her mother’s last name, Lively.

“I’m obscenely proud of this woman,” the Free Guy star wrote. “She’s been working on @blakebrownbeauty for seven years. And the result is exactly what you’d expect of a hyper-obsessive, detail addicted, uncompromising quality control genius. Also I just found out her last name is Brown.”