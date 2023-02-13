Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blake Lively has joked that she chose to air her Betty Buzz commercial during the Puppy Bowl because she “couldn’t afford” the Super Bowl.

On Sunday 12 February, Team Fluff faced off against Team Ruff during Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl adoption event, ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.

During the puppy face-off, Lively starred in a commercial for her ginger beer brand Betty Buzz. In the clip, the A Simple Favor star, dressed in jeans and a red flannel shirt, pours herself a drink with the mixer as her husband Ryan Reynolds narrates.

“Presenting Betty Buzz ginger beer,” Reynolds says in the clip, which spoofs “rough-and-tough” classic beer commercials, according to People.

As Reynolds praises the ginger beer’s “bold flavour,” “clean, fresh ginger taste,” and “perfectly sized bubbles,” white stallions gallop in the background of the commercial.

“Pair it with rum. Pair it with tequila. Pair it with whiskey. Pair it with anything, especially your mouth,” the actor adds, as Lively downs a glass of the ginger beer.

As for why Lively chose to debut the commercial during the Puppy Bowl, rather than the more obvious choice of the Super Bowl, which is known for its ads, the actress told People that it was because of the steep price for a spot during the big game.

“As a 90s baby, the Super Bowl is less about football and more about commercials with beer and Clydesdales. We couldn’t afford the Super Bowl …or the Clydesdales… but we could afford the beer …sort of, ginger beer,” she said. “No, there’s no alcohol. Just fresh delicious chunks of ginger in an electrically sparkling base. The point is, I’m running a start up here. See you at the Puppy Bowl…”

Lively launched Betty Buzz in September 2021.

During Super Bowl Sunday, Lively also seemingly revealed that she has given birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.