Blake Lively sends fans and celebrity friends wild with ‘anniversary’ photo

Blake Lively’s latest throwback photo on Instagram has gone viral and earned praise from her famous friends.

The 35-year-old took to her social media account on Monday to share the one-year-old photo of herself, which featured her posed in front of a painting created by artist Ashley Longshore. In the image, Lively is seen wearing a purple mini-dress by Sergio Hudson and red heels from Christian Louboutin. She paired the look with a red purse from Chanel and long, silver earrings by Brent Neale Jewelry, which is based in New York City.

In the caption, Lively quipped: “Happy one year anniversary to the day I meant to post this photo.”

As of 25 April, Lively’s post has more than 3.3m likes, with many celebrities in the comments making jokes about the picture and her caption.

“By the way, that’s me in the background photobombing your hot body picture,” Salma Hayek wrote. “Happy anniversary my friend.”

“Lol it’s an honor,” pal Gigi Hadid added, while Gal Gadot comment with a face throwing a kiss emoji.

Other famous faces applauded the outfit that the Gossip Girl star was wearing.

“Fabulous,” Hudson, the designer of her puplre dress, wrote.

Katie Sturino, book author and body positivity influencer, added: “FINALLY! Was waiting for a fit I could super size!!!,” along with three fire emojis.

Lively’s photo was also taken months before she announced her pregnancy with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child. In September 2022, she revealed she was expecting by showcasing her baby bump while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

The actor’s recent post isn’t the first time she’s shared playful captions on Instagram. She seemingly revealed that she gave birth to her fourth child in February with a photo of herself without her baby bump. In the caption, she wrote: “Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy.”

During her pregnancy in January, she posted on Instagram to joke about the results of her workout routine, with a photo of her then-growing baby bump.

“Been doing @donsaladino‘s workout program for months now,” she wrote in the caption. “Something isn’t working.”

Along with their newborn, Lively and Reynolds, who got married in 2012, share three daughters: James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three. Earlier this month, the Deadpool star opened up about their growing family.

“You know, two to three was a huge jump…three to four less so,” he told ET Canada. I cannot speak for my wife, but it’s just from what I’ve observed. But, we love it. You know, we would be idiots to do this again if we didn’t love it.”

Reynolds also explained that he and Lively come from big families themselves, which ultimately impacted their decision to have four children.

“Yeah, I come from four, Blake comes from five. Both of us are the youngest,” he said.