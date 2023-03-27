Blake Lively trolls fan at Wrexham game with hilarious message to his girlfriend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Blake Lively trolled a fan at a Wrexham game by sending a candid and hilarious message to his girlfriend.

The 35-year-old attended a game for the Welsh football team, which is co-owned by husband Ryan Reynolds, over the weekend. While she was walking around the Wrexham FC stadium, she went on to greet a couple of fans, as documented in a video posted to Twitter.

During the game, one fan proceeded to call Lively’s name, before he got her attention and asked: “Blake, please say hi to Stephanie! It’s my girlfriend.” In response, the Gossip Girl star said: “Hi, Stephanie,” as she smiled and waved to the camera. She then made a joke to the fan’s girlfriend, as she added: “You should leave him!,” prompting laughter from people in the stands.

Lively even shared her own reaction to this cheeky comment, as she gasped and shouted “What!” The fan then responded with a playfully and disappointed groan, while his peers continued to laugh at the joke.

In the caption of his Twitter post, the fan, who goes by the username @SWXM01, poked fun at Lively’s message and expressed how happy his girlfriend was about it.

“Stephs cried happiness and she’s absolutely over the moon,” he wrote. “Luckily she hasn’t broken up with me!... Thanks again.”

As of 27 March, the tweet had more than 108,000 views, with @SWXM01 responding to Twitter users by continuing to describe the humorous interaction. In one reply, he wrote: “I never thought I’d be violated by a celebrity, but here we are.”

He also praised Lively and her husband’s sense of humour, as well as Reynolds’ decision to buy the football team with his friend, actor Rob McElhenney.

“They (and Rob) are unbelievably amazing,” the fan added. “The difference it’s made to the town is unbelievable. Forever grateful.”

This isn’t the first time that Lively has trolled some guests at a Wrexham game. More specifically, she made fun of her husband for feeling overwhelmed during Wrexham’s FA Cup draw with Sheffield United in January.

Sharing a television image of Reynolds at the event, on her Instagram Story, she wrote: “I bought espn+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live. Worth it.”

At AFC stadium on Saturday, Reynolds was also spotted holding his newborn, while alongside his spouse and their three other daughters: James, eight, Betty, six, and Inez, three. The Deadpool star’s team went on to beat York City 3-0 in the Vanarama National League.

Last month, it was first reported that Lively had given birth to her and Reynolds’ fourth child. On 12 February, the A Simple Favor star shared a photo of herself on Instagram, in which she could be seen without her baby bump.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which showed her standing with Reynolds, who she’s been married to since 2012, and his mother Tammy. In the comments under post, fans and followers also hinted at the news that Lively had given birth.