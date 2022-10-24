Jump to content

Blue Ivy Carter, 10, makes $80,000 bid for earrings at New York City gala

The move shocked Carter’s grandmother, Tina Knowles-Lawson

Laura Hampson
Monday 24 October 2022 10:57
Comments
The 10-year-old daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z placed a bid of $80,000 (£70,000) for a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings this weekend.

Blue Ivy Carter made the bid at the Wearable Art Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night (22 October), a move which stunned her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson and actor Keke Palmer who were serving as auctioneers at the event.

In a video from the event, Carter is seen jumping from her chair and waving her paddle to bid for the earrings, which were eventually won by Monique Rodriguez, the founder of Mielle Organics, for a cool $105,000 (£92,000).

It’s not the first time the eldest child of Beyonce and Jay Z has made a bid at the annual event.

In 2019, the then-six-year-old bid $19,000 (£16,700) on an acrylic painting of a young Sidney Poitier.

Carter then entered a bidding war with a mystery bidder who turned out to be actor Tyler Perry.

Perry later said he was unaware that he was bidding against Carter when he won the item.

“Somebody else was bidding against me, I didn’t know who it was,” he later told NBC’s Today show.

“I look over and it’s her [Carter]. She’s taking the paddle out of Jay’s hand and Beyonce’s hand and she’s bidding.”

Knowles-Lawson is the co-founder of the WACO Theatre Centre which puts on the Gala each year as a fundraising event for the centre’s artistic and youth membership programs.

Beyonce serves as a co-chair of the event alongside her sister, Solange Knowles.

Blue Ivy (left) was compared to her mother (right) during a recent outing with Jay Z

(Getty Images)

Carter has been a firm fixture at events alongside her parents for years now, having most recently attended an NBA game with her father in June where she was compared to a young Beyonce.

“Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are literally twins,” one person wrote at the time.

Beyonce and Jay Z are also parents to five-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi.

