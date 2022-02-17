Boyfriend slammed after refusing to follow his girlfriend’s ‘strict’ house rules

A man is facing some backlash after revealing that he won’t abide by his girlfriend’s house rules, which he feels are “overly strict.”

In a recent post shared to the Reddit Thread, “Am I The A**hole,” u/FBM1990, a 28-year-old man, explained how he’s been living with his 24-year-old girlfriend. However, moving in with his girlfriend was a bit of a change, as he’s used to living alone.

“I became adjusted to living on my own terms,” he wrote. “It’s been tough to adjust to having someone else to mind regarding manners and house rules, but it’s impossible to adjust when my girlfriend’s rules are this intense.”

He then explained what some of these rules in his apartment are. And besides the “no shoes in the apartment” one, the rest of these rules feel somewhat strict to him.

“My girlfriend says no feet on the couch pillows,” he continued. “No sitting on the couch after the gym before having a shower, no leaving dishes in the sink, no leaving any food wrappers out, and the most annoying, no drinking straight from the carton.”

The man felt although drinking out of the cartoon is “rude in someone else’s house,” he doesn’t understand why he can’t behave like this in his home.

“I get that no [having] food wrappers out [as it] can attract bugs but I’ll throw them away within a day or so,” he continued. “Why does it need to constantly look perfect when we hardly even have guests over and this is my one place in this world to just relax?”

Despite the rules that the girlfriend has put in place, this Reddit user said that he doesn’t intend on agreeing to do them.

“We share rent, this is my home too,” he wrote. “So I told her I’m not going to follow all these rules because I feel a prisoner in my own apartment.”

This post has 6,700 upvotes, so far, with many Reddit users in the comments saying that the boyfriend was being the a**hole in this situation.

“No dishes in the sink might be slightly annoying if you’re tired or in a rush but the rest are pretty standard “don’t be disgusting” rules?” one wrote. “You don’t seem very compatible domestically.”

“All of those rules are basic hygiene and to keep your house from stinking and getting pests,” another comment reads.”I’m sorry you got accustomed to living like a slob, but you need to get unaccustomed real quick.”

Many commenters also didn’t hesitate to defend the girlfriend, as they emphasised that they rules don’t seem very harsh at all.

“These aren’t strict rules - they’re called being an adult,” one comment reads. “They’re about being neat and tidy and showing respect for your things, your place and those around you.”

“I honestly don’t see any super unreasonable requests here,” another person wrote. “Seems you two just valid hygiene differently from each other. YTA for thinking this is overly strict. She just doesn’t want filthy pillows, a sweaty couch or saliva-fruit juice.”

The Independent has reached out to u/FBM1990 for comment.