A woman has stunned the internet after revealing that her former boyfriend sent her a Venmo request for $7 after buying her cold medicine when she was sick.

Jackie, who goes by @jackieli852 on TikTok, shared the shocking story earlier this month. Since it was posted on 7 November, Jackie’s video has been viewed nearly five million times, as TikTok users share their outrage at her ex-boyfriend’s “audacity” to charge her $7 for cold medicine.

She began the story by stitching a video from TikTok user @jacklyn.fit who described how she often sees couples sending each other money on Venmo for food or other small items.

“One time I was feeling really sick and I asked my boyfriend at the time if he could buy me some cold medicine on his way home,” Jackie said in the TikTok. “So after he finished work, he dropped by CVS and picked up some DayQuil for me. Really kind of him, really appreciate that.”

Jackie went on to explain how she took the medicine when he arrived home and went to sleep.

“I wake up and he has Venmo charged me $7 for this medicine,” she revealed. “He Venmo charged me $7 for cold medicine.”

“Like, OK, get your bag,” she joked, before shocking viewers that the two had been dating for four years when he sent the Venmo request.

Looking back, Jackie said she realises how his $7 Venmo request for cold medicine was actually a red flag and now knows what to expect from her future relationships.

“I think I prefer a relationship where it’s like, ‘Hey, I’ll get this, you get that the next time,’ and we’re not keeping track of our expenses, dollar by dollar,” she explained. “I should’ve known, but you know, we’re not together anymore so it wasn’t meant to be.”

She captioned the TikTok with a plea to her future boyfriend, writing, “To my future bf: pls dont do this to me”.

Many social media users were shocked that Jackie’s boyfriend asked her to pay him back for the kind gesture, considering they were in a long-term relationship. Some people claimed the Venmo request was unnecessary, and admitted they wouldn’t even charge their acquaintances $7 for cold medicine, let alone their romantic partner.

“When you said four years my jaw dropped,” one person commented. “Can’t even get you cold medicine without the Venmo request after four years.”

“Picking up cold medicine on his way home is NOT super nice or sweet,” said someone else. “That’s literally something you shouldn’t even have to ask for.”

“I would buy cold medicine, no charge, for even the mildest of an acquaintance,” another user said.

“I don’t trust couples who do this,” one person said, while another TikToker simply wrote, “Hard pass.”

Some people also took the opportunity to share how their partners have kept track of their minor expenses.

“My ex asked me to give him $2 for fries once…literally so embarrassing,” one person admitted.

“My ex charged me gas because he had to pick me up from work. I was having a medical emergency,” another user revealed.

“My ex of two years made me Venmo him for the avocado I wanted at the grocery store as we were shopping for dinner,” a third user said.

Earlier this year, another woman went viral on TikTok when she revealed her date Venmo requested her for drinks because she wouldn’t go home with him.

In September, TikTok user Peyton – who goes by the username @peytonnriddle – shared a video about the “worst date [she’s] ever been on”. Not only was her Hinge date 45 minutes late, but he also forgot to make a reservation at the restaurant where they met. After arriving at their second location, Peyton said her date asked her to go home with him. He began to argue with her and became “aggressive” when she declined the offer.

“And he’s ultimately like: ‘I will not be a beta male. You will either come home with me or you’re going to pay for your drinks that I just bought you,’” Petyon said in the video, adding that she Venmo’ed the man $40 on the spot to “never see [him] again”.

Despite sending the Hinge match money for her drinks, Peyton said he continued to reach out to her by phone, prompting her to end up blocking him. She said he also requested another $20 for her drinks.

“My worst date ever like, how does the story keep getting worse and worse,” she captioned the video.