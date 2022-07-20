Brad Pitt turned heads when the actor opted for a skirt instead of trousers at the Berlin premiere of his forthcoming film Bullet Train. Now, the Hollywood star has shared his thought process behind the knee-length skirt.

When asked by an Associated Press reporter his reasoning behind wearing the brown linen skirt, the 58-year-old actor smiled and replied: “The breeze, the breeze.”

Brad Pitt beat the heat in Berlin during the Bullet Train premiere when he paired the brown skirt designed by Haans Nicholas Mott with a matching brown cardigan, a mauve button-up shirt and combat boots.

The actor also gave a rare glimpse at his tattoos – including a rhinoceros face, a human skull, his children’s initials, the phrase “absurdities de l’existence” (or “absurdities of existence” in French), and a quote by Rumi that reads: “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong, I will meet you there.

Fans praised the Fight Club actor for “normalising” men wearing skirts after he walked the Bullet Train red carpet on Tuesday dressed in his monochrome skirt look.

“Brad Pitt out there normalising men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad,” tweeted one person.

“Just when you think Brad Pitt couldn’t get sexier, he wears a skirt,” joked someone else.

Surprisingly, the actor previously predicted skirts would become a fashion staple for men nearly 20 years ago while he was promoting his film Troy in 2004. “Men will be wearing skirts by next summer. That’s my prediction and proclamation,” Pitt told British Vogue at the time. “The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then.”

As he grows older, Pitt favours simplicity, comfortability, and monochrome looks when it comes to his fashion choices. “You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that,” he said in an interview with Esquire last year. “If I have a style, it’s no style.”

“I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have,” he added.

Bullet Train follows five assassins who find themselves on a fast moving bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka – only to realise their missions are not unconnected to each other.

Bullet Train is scheduled for theatrical release on 3 August in the UK and on 5 August in the US.