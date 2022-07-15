Brad Pitt says he suffers from ‘face blindness’, but what is it?

Brad Pitt has revealed he suffers from “face-blindness” a condition whereby a person cannot recognise people’s faces.

Although the actor has not been diagnosed with prosopagnosia, the Fight Club’s start told GQ magazine that “nobody believes” him.

People suffering from prosopagnosia often cannot recognise family members’, partners’ or friends’ faces, and may avoid social interaction and develop a social anxiety disorder.

The condition occurs usually when someone has sustained brain damage, like a stroke or a head injury.

There is currently no cure for it.

