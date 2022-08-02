Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brad Pitt has opened up about his fashion sense, with the actor explaining why he opted to wear a skirt to the Berlin premiere of his film, Bullet Train, in July.

The 58-year-old actor discussed his fashion choices while speaking to Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train on Monday, where he wore a matching green suit and pants, along with a teal shirt.

In regards to the brown linen skirt designed by Haans Nicholas Mott, which Pitt was widely praised for wearing on the red carpet last month, he explained his perspective on the piece of clothing, and what inspired him to wear it.

“I don’t know! We’re all going to die, so let’s mess it up,” he told the publication.

At the Germany-based movie premiere in July, Pitt paired the skirt with a matching jacket and salmon-coloured shirt. He completed the look with combat boots, and multiple necklaces.

While on the red carpet at the time, an Associated Press reporter asked the Fight Club star why he was wearing the skirt. In response, Pitt said: “The breeze, the breeze.”

On social media, fans praised the actor for “normalising” wearing skirts, regardless of gender.

“Brad Pitt out there normalising men wearing skirts on his latest red carpet. Cheers, Brad,” one person tweeted, while another joked: “Just when you think Brad Pitt couldn’t get sexier, he wears a skirt.”

(Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

This isn’t Pitt’s first time sharing his thoughts on fashion. During an interview with Esquire in September 2021, he addressed the importance of “comfort” and “simplicity” in whatever he wears.

“You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it’s as simple as that,” he said.

Pitt added: “I like monochrome, without it being a uniform. I like simplicity. I like the details in the stitching, the way it feels. If anything, that’s the only divining rod I have.”

Back in 2004, the Once Upon A Time in..Hollywood star also seemingly predicted that men would eventually find comfort in wearing skirts, as he told British Vogue that they “will be wearing skirts by next summer”.

“That’s my prediction and proclamation,” he said at the time. “The film answers to both genders. We were going for realism and Greeks wore skirts all the time then.”