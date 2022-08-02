Brad Pitt was in good spirits at the LA premiere of his new film, Bullet Train, taking the opportunity to reassure fans he is not thinking of retiring from acting.

The Hollywood star clarified comments he previously made about being on his “last leg” as he walked the red carpet.

“There is youth to young adult... young adult to middle age and then there is past middle age,” Pitt explained.

“I was just saying I was past middle aged and I just want to be really specific about how I spend whatever time I have left.”

