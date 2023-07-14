Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video clip of a young woman learning to walk again after a brain tumour has gone viral on TikTok.

Last week, personal trainer Javeno Mclean shared a video of himself helping one of his clients, Keira, climb out of a car and walk slowly towards the front door of the gym.

“Keira got out the car…walked to the door..opened my gym door..walked some more and then sat down..BY HERSELF,” Mclean captioned the video clip.

In text over the top of the clip, Mclean added: “A brain tumour changed her life... but she’s unbreakable!! Look what she did.”

Mclean can be heard gently encouraging Keira as she approaches the door on her own.

The video has already garnered more than 13.3 million views, 1.3 million likes and thousands of comments.

“I can only imagine the appreciation Keira family and friends have for Javeno, she is coming on in leaps and bounds. Well done,” wrote one person.

“This man is literally a gift to earth,” added another. “He is absolutely incredible and does amazing things with people who other people choose to ignore. Love him!”

In a follow-up video, Mclean shared a clip of him helping Keira move around the gym.

She is seen walking across the gym floor and stepping over various obstacles that Mclean has placed in front of her.

“After a brain tumour she’s been working so hard to learn to walk again…shes got this..the world is supporting you my dear Keira,” he captioned the clip.

Thousands more people commented below, congratulating Keira on her progress.

“If this guy doesn’t get some sort of major recognition or reward at some point in his life ill be furious,” commented one person.

“She look fabulous and keep going never back down take your time abd take breaks but keep fighting the good fight [sic],” added another.

Mclean, a former professional cricket player, owns the Manchester-based community gym, J7 Health Centre.

He trains a wide range of people, including several elderly customers.

“OAPs have taught me so much. It’s my favourite class and I’ve been training some of them for over 10 years,” Mclean told Manchester Evening News in 2021.

“I’m old school – I don’t know if it’s the Jamaican heritage but they’re your aunties and uncles. It doesn’t have to be your blood auntie – it’s a sign of respect.

“If you come into my gym, you will see pictures of my oldies that have passed away – loved ones that I’ve lost.

“I lose a couple of them every year and it’s heartbreaking.”