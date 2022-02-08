A bride-to-be has revealed what she thinks is the biggest ‘red flags’ when it comes to a bridal party, and her viewers are coming to her defence.

In a TikTok video posted on January 21, @justina.sharp, Justina, shared a list of “bridal party red flags”, as she reenacted various behavoiurs that could appear in bridesmaids and be an issue.

“If someone in your bridal party is exhibiting these behaviours, you might have to kick them to the curb,” Justina said.

She starts the series by acting like a bridesmaid who is being “hyper-comparative,” as they keeps bringing up her own wedding.

The next red flag is someone who is “disdainful or mocking,” especially towards the bride, and would say things like: “I don’t think that’s a really good shape for you, do you?”

Another problematic trait in bridesmaids, according to Justina, is when they are “unreachable and uninvolved”.

The final red flag on this list is a “joy thief”, someone who is downplaying the excitement of a wedding.

“It’s just a wedding, everyone has one,” Justina said, reenacting this type of bridesmaid.

This video has over 127,200 views, so far, with many TikTok users supporting these red flags in the comments.

“The last one,” a viewer wrote. “Just people in general. I understand it is just ‘one day’ of many but it’s an expensive one and I want everything to go smoothly”.

“WAVE THE RED FLAG AND DROP THEM,” another comment reads.

Many TikTok users also shared their own experiences with their bridesmaids in the comments, acknowledging how some of them behaved in the manners that Justina described.

“Kicked my sister out for being unavailable & had a ‘joy thief’ day of,” one wrote. “Also beware of those that don’t value your time – another had us running behind.”

“One of my long-time friends ended up being this kind of bridesmaid,” a viewer commented. “Made everything about her, refused to wear makeup for the wedding, complained about how the pool at the Airbnb wasn’t good enough for my bachelorette party.”

In a follow-up video, Justina shared even more “bridal party red flags”. And at the start of the clip, she once again emphasised that if bridal party members are “exhibiting these behaviours” they should no longer be a part of the wedding.

The first inappropriate habit included being “jealous” and making that very clear to the bride. This could be done by saying things like: “Getting married doesn’t make you better than anyone else”.

The next annoying manner is being “self-involved”, especially when it comes to planning.

“Oh, that’s the day you want to have the wedding? I usually have pilates on Saturdays,” Justina said, pretending to be this kind of bridesmaid.

The third behaviour is someone who’s a “solo operator”, as they tend to ignore certain time frames for the sake of their own schedule. For example, they may be asked to show up to an event at 9am, but won’t because they’re “not a morning person”, so they agree to arrive at 1pm.

The last red flag is someone who says that they’re “one of the boys”.

“I’m not really into all this girl stuff,” Justina said, as this character. “I’m more of a guys girl.”

The Independent has reached out to Justina for comment.