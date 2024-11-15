Bride’s take on Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ in her wedding vows goes viral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A bride lost herself in the words of Eminem as she shared her wedding vows at the altar.

Rizza-Belen Diaz thought her love for her groom, Josh Dodson, would be best conveyed through the lyrics of the 52-year-old rapper’s song “Lose Yourself.” In a now-viral video shared on Instagram, the California-based bride stood in front of her friends and family as she said: “If you had one shot or one opportunity to seize everything you ever wanted in one moment. Would you capture it or just let it slip?”

The video, captured by their wedding videographer, showed Diaz carefully reciting the words to the 2002 hit song in a soft tone. Eventually, Dodson realized she was reciting the lyrics, and began laughing with the ceremony’s officiant, Lauren E. Snead.

Diaz recited the lyrics without pausing, as her guests giggled from their seats. Instead of sticking to Eminem’s version, however, she continued with her own rendition.

“It looks like you captured it,” she said. “So here I am, palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, no vomit on my dress but I do love your mom’s spaghetti. I’m nervous, you’re nervous. But on the surface, we look calm and ready.

Bride surprises groom with Eminem-inspired vows at wedding ( iStock/Getty Images )

“All jokes aside, I’m happy you took your shot and didn’t let a chance blow. I’m so lucky because a Josh Dodson comes once in a lifetime, yo,” she finished.

With more than 700,000 views on Instagram, many people flocked to the comments sections to praise Diaz for the unique twist on her wedding vows. Some people felt her vows were the “dopest” they’ve ever heard, while others complimented Diaz on keeping it together so well.

One individual wrote: “These are the dopest vows ever. They probably be laughing non-stop. Love this!”

“She’s a keeper! That’s an Oscar award-winning vow,” a second person agreed, while another joked: “If she isn’t this fun I don’t want herrr.”

Some viewers were touched by the reactions of their wedding guests, admitting their heartstrings were pulled when they saw them smiling from ear to ear.

“The lady behind the bride smiling wholesomely is EVERYTHING,” one user wrote on Instagram.

Dodson later reposted the video of his wife’s wedding vows on his social media with the caption: “Can confirm mom’s spaghetti slaps. Saráp saráp!”