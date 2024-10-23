Eminem hits out at Trump in three-word plea to voters at Detroit rally

Eminem hit out at Donald Trump as he issued a three-word plea to voters at a rally in Detroit.

Supporting Kamala harris at the rally on Tuesday (23 October), the rapper told supporters: “The city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. Going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever.”

Eminem then urged people: “Use your voice”.

In a dig aimed at Trump, the rapper added: “People shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known.”