Bride turns to TikTok for help after flight is cancelled one day before wedding

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A bride has been at a loss for what to do now that her flight has been cancelled one day before her wedding.

Emma Degerstedt took to TikTok hoping to either get United Airlines to help her out, or for any viewers to tell her what to do. “SOS, i cant get anyone on the phone and all the flights are booked and only have standby. @United Airlines can you please fix this so we can get to our wedding?????” her video’s caption read.

She explained that immediately after her flight had been cancelled, she began looking for any available flight to their wedding, booking it whether it meant that she and her fiancé couldn’t sit together or if it wasn’t at the most pleasant time.

In the clip, she ended up booking a 6am flight, only to discover that the two of them were only “on standby” and would not be guaranteed a seat unless a passenger did not show up.

“When people told me that things were going to go wrong the week of your wedding, I thought the florist would forget and we wouldn’t have flowers at our wedding, like things I could manage,” Degerstedt said. “Not that like we wouldn’t get there for our wedding. United, help.”

Degerstedt then posted a follow-up video announcing that she found out why her flight was cancelled. “Remember that Alaska Airlines flight where the door fell off, that was our plane. A Boeing Max 9. It was recalled because doors are flying off,” the bride said.

She continued: “I was like how many planes of these are in existence that just got recalled? Like, do we have to call everyone coming to our wedding and warn them about their flight? Oh no no, there’s only 80 of them... and we happen to be on one of the 80 United Boeing Max 9 planes in the entire United States.”

After both videos reached a combined total of more than one million views, many people turned to the comments to not offer the bride solutions but to question her logic in why she booked a flight that was as last minute as it was.

“Flying out the night before it’s Insane. And most of your guests probably won’t make it either then,” one comment read.

Another commenter agreed, writing, “Flying to your wedding, the day before your wedding, in the winter is crazy. Being shocked that your flight is cancelled in the winter is even crazier.”

“As a wedding photographer, I’ve only seen couples be there at least 3-5 days before the wedding, I didn’t know a day before was even an option,” a third comment read.

Other commenters joked that the bride was better off driving to her destination wedding rather than trying to hope a flight becomes available.

“Should have rented a car and started driving 9 hours ago,” one commenter suggested.

“Ride the bus, train or drive,” a similar suggestion read in the comments.

Some commenters questioned why Degerstedt was as fixated as she was on flying out of United Airlines and didn’t think to switch to any other one. “Okkkk sooo book delta, american, spirit???” one commenter questioned.

That is exactly what the bride ended up doing as she updated her followers by letting them know that after two flights using a different airline, Degerstedt and her husband-to-be arrived at their destination.