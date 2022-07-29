Britney Spears goes to a bar for ‘first time’ after being banned from alcohol during conservatorship
‘So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail,’ singer sarcastically says
Britney Spears has revealed that she just had her “first” outing to a bar, after not being allowed to drink during her 13- year conservatorship.
In her Instagram story on Thursday, the 40-year-old pop star documented herself sitting at a bar while claiming that it was her “first time” ever.
“This is my first time at a bar, first time,” she said to the camera. “I feel so fancy, and I feel so sophisticated.”
The “Gimme More” singer, who was wearing a pair of large sunglasses and a choker, went on to direct her camera towards her assistant, Victoria Asher.
While Asher grabbed her drink from the bar, she said: “We are having a little beverage.”
In the caption of her post, Spears acknowleged that she was banned from drinking due to her controversial conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.
“So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail,” she sarcastically wrote. “I’m so grateful y’all.”
This is not the first time that Spears has spoken about her experiences with alcohol under her conservatorship. On Monday, she accused her mother, Lynne, of “abusing” her in an Instagram post, in which she also said she was forced to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, despite the fact that she hated alcohol.
Last month, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Spears also revealed that, during her conservatorship, her father, Jamie Spears, wouldn’t let her have “a sip of alcohol”. She also recalled having to get drug tested multiple times a week.
“I can’t drink a lot … true story — the 13 years of being in the conservatorship I was drug tested at least three times a week … I don’t even really like alcohol…” she wrote.
She added: “It’s pretty funny my family doing what they did to me with drug testing me that whole time and yet I can’t stand most alcohol!!!”
As Spears and her father have continued to argue over attorneys’ fees and other costs from the singer’s conservatorship, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Wednesday that Spears would not have to be a witness for any future proceedings in her conservatorship case.
