Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jessica Alba and Paris Hilton paid tribute to Britney Spears by wearing some of the pop star’s iconic looks for Halloween.

At the Casamigos Halloween party on 27 October, Alba and Hilton were among the star-studded guest list gathered to celebrate the spookiest holiday of the year. For the occasion, both the actor and the mogul dressed up as characters from Spears’ famous music video for her 2003 smash-hit “Toxic”.

Hilton donned the sultry, teal flight attendant outfit Spears wears at the beginning of the music video. Meanwhile, Alba decided to sport the glittering, nude bodysuit that the pop star wears later on.

The reality TV star attended the event alongside her husband Carter Reum, who wore a matching pilot costume, referencing the characters from the music video. She captioned an Instagram video of herself strutting to Spear’s 2007 single, “Gimme More,” writing: “In honor of our Queen. Happy Halloween. #IconsOnly.”

In another post, Hilton wrote beneath a carousel of photos: “Icons support icons.”

Alba showed up at the party alongside her friend Kelly Sawyer Patricof, co-CEO of Baby2Baby, who also paid homage to the “Womanizer” singer, wearing the schoolgirl outfit from Spears’ 1998 debut music video, “...Baby One More Time.” Together, they posed for a fun Instagram video showing off their costumes.

Alba and Hilton’s getups followed the recent release of Spears’ bombshell memoir, The Woman in Me, which chronicled the singer’s struggles with fame, love, and the media, as well as her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

In the memoir, Spears fondly recalls the beginnings of her longtime friendship with the hotel heiress, saying: “So much of America dismissed her as a party girl, but I found her elegant - the way she posed on the red carpet and always had an arched eyebrow when anyone was mean about her.”

She continued: “She saw that I had babies and that I was suffering from the breakup, and I think she felt sorry for me. She came over to my house, and she helped me out so much. She was just so sweet to me.”

When asked about the pop star’s memoir by Extra, Hilton told the outlet that she hopes that Spears found the writing experience “extremely healing”. The reality TV star - who published her own memoir, Paris: The Memoir, earlier this year - said she found catharsis in unpacking the past and confronting experiences that were traumatic and “difficult” for her during the writing process.

“It’s very difficult to have to relive and remember things that you don’t want to remember,” she explained to the outlet. “But talking about it, I think, is really important - just letting it go. And also there’s so many people in the world who’ve been through similar situations so it will make them feel less alone.”

While speaking with People, the American socialite extended her well wishes for the “Toxic” singer, sharing that she was “so proud” of Spears for finally “telling her story”.

“I am just proud of what a strong woman she is,” she commended the singer, noting: “I know how hard it can be doing a memoir because you have to really dive in and think about so many moments in your life that I’m sure you don’t even want to think about.”

Hilton and Alba weren’t the only celebrities to dress up for Halloween this year, as stars including Demi Lovato, Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox all celebrated the upcoming holiday in costume.