Halloween is just around the corner, but many A-list celebrities kicked off the spooky celebrations early over the weekend.

Although Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year, several famous faces stepped out in some extravagant costumes all “Halloweekend” long. Some celebrities paid homage to fellow pop culture icons, while others tried their best to follow new costume guidelines issued by SAG-AFTRA.

Last week, the guild prohibited members from dressing up as popular characters from major studio content. Instead, they were encouraged to wear costumes inspired by generalised characters, like ghosts, zombies, or witches.

This meant that celebrities needed to put their creative costume skills to the test, and many succeeded - apart from Megan Fox, who defiantly hit out at SAG-AFTRA when she dressed up as Gogo Yubari from Kill Bill.

From Paris Hilton to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, here are the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2023.

Adele

The Grammy winner celebrated the spooky holiday with a performance at her Las Vegas residency, “Weekends with Adele”. She dressed up as Morticia Addams from The Addams Family for the occasion, complete with a long black wig, a floor-length black dress, and dramatic smokey eye makeup.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber

Elvis star Austin Butler and his girlfriend, Kaia Gerber, went all out as Andy Warhol and 1960’s model Edie Sedgwick for Halloween. The celebrity couple, who have been dating since late 2021, attended the 2023 Casamigos Halloween party hosted by Gerber’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

Chloe Bailey

Singer Chloe Bailey pulled out all the stops as Daenerys Targaryen, aka Mother of Dragons, from HBO’s Game of Thrones. The 25-year-old shared photos of her medieval costume to Instagram, where she posed in a gold-plated dress with Khlaeesi’s signature long blonde hair.

Demi Lovato

Camp Rock alum Demi Lovato went back to her Disney roots when she dressed up as Snow White for Halloween. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer channelled the Disney princess with her signature blue, white, and yellow mini dress. Lovato made the look her own by adding a low-cut, leather corset top over the bodice.

Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber took couples costumes to a whole new level when they coordinated in matching looks from The Flintstones. The singer and model attended Vas J Morgan and Michael Braun’s Halloween Party in Los Angeles dressed as the characters Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm from the cartoon series.

The Rhode Beauty founder also shared photos of her separate Halloween costume: a white, lace underwear set inspired by Carmen Electra’s from the 2000 parody film, Scary Movie.

Keke Palmer

Halloween was a mother-son affair for Keke Palmer and her nine-month-old son, Leodis “Leo” Andrellton. The duo paid homage to Frankenstein, as the Nope star dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein and her son as Dr Frankenstein. “He gave me LIFE,” she captioned her post on Instagram.

For her second Halloween costume, Palmer dressed up as Tyra Banks’ character Eve in the 2000 movie Life-Size starring Lindsay Lohan, in which the doll Eve comes to life.

Kendall Jenner

Much like older sister Kim Kardashian did at the 2022 Met Gala, supermodel Kendall Jenner also channelled Marilyn Monroe with her Halloween costume this year. The 27-year-old wore a short, curled blonde wig and black turtleneck, as she dotted her left cheek with Monroe’s signature beauty mark. “Happy birthday mister president,” Jenner captioned her Instagram post.

Kelsea Ballerini

It was a Barbiecore Halloween this year, and country music singer Kelsea Ballerini went all out as Cowgirl Barbie from the Barbie movie. She shared photos to Instagram of her Halloween costume, which featured a hot pink vest and matching bell bottoms covered in stars. Ballerini completed the look with a pink paisley ascot around her neck and a white cowboy hat, straight from the summer blockbuster.

Kourtney Kardashian

For her Halloween costume this year, Kourtney Kardashian Barker took a page out of Kim Kardashian’s fashion archive. The Poosh founder recreated her sister’s floral-printed Givenchy gown she wore to the 2013 Met Gala when she was pregnant with her first child, North West. Now, Kardashian Barker is pregnant with her fourth child and first baby with husband Travis Barker. “Freaky Friday,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lizzo

The “Truth Hurts” singer turned into fellow musician Tina Turner with her Halloween costume. In photos posted to Instagram, Lizzo wore a leather mini dress with sparkly fringe, along with a Turner-inspired blonde wig. “Honouring Tina Turner,” she captioned her post. The queen of rock ‘n’ roll died earlier this year at age 83.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The Jennifer’s Body star hit out at SAG-AFTRA guidelines when she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, dressed up as characters from the 2001 film, Kill Bill. Fox wore a costume inspired by the schoolgirl assassin, Gogo Yubari, while MGK wore the iconic yellow jumpsuit Uma Thurman’s character wore in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Fox tagged the official account for SAG-AFTRA in her caption, simply writing: “@sagaftra”

Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba

In honour of Britney Spears’ newly released memoir, The Woman in Me, Paris Hilton paid tribute to her longtime friend when she wore a replica of the blue flight attendant dress Spears donned in the “Toxic” music video.

“Icons support icons,” Hilton wrote on Instagram, alongside photos of the iconic costume.

Meanwhile, Jessica Alba also honoured the legendary pop star with her Halloween costume. She attended the star-studded Casamigos party in Los Angeles donning a blonde wig and nude, sparkly bodysuit - resembling another notable look Spears wore in the 2004 music video for “Toxic”.

As for Heidi Klum, the queen of crazy Halloween costumes, she teased her upcoming look for her annual Halloween party. Taking to Instagram, the supermodel posed nude on a fluffy pink couch as she wrote in her caption: “The calm before the storm.

“Three days to #heidihalloween2023,” she added. “My motto this Halloween: GO BIG OR GO HOME”.

Last year, Klum broke the internet when she dressed up in a head-to-toe worm costume. Speaking to People, she explained that when it comes to Halloween costumes, Klum tries to “find things that people naturally wouldn’t do.”

“Most people do nurses or police officers, but I was always looking for something that I hadn’t seen,” she said.

While Klum is keeping this year’s costume close to her chest, she did previously describe it as “epic”.