Britney Spears responds to son’s comments about missing her wedding

Britney Spears has responded to her son Jayden’s remarks about missing her wedding to Sam Asghari, along with comments where he defended her father and former conservator, Jamie.

In a new interview with ITV News, in addition to defending Jamie Spears and speaking about his mum’s mental health, Jayden revealed why he and his 16-year-old brother Sean Preston missed Spears’s June wedding to Asghari, a personal trainer and actor.

“At the time it just wasn’t a good time to go,” Jayden said.

“I’m not saying that I’m not happy for her. I’m really happy for them, but she didn’t invite the whole family, and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don’t see how that situation would have ended on good terms.”

During the interview, which is set to air on Friday (2 September), Jayden also defended his grandfather Jamie, who was Spears’s conservator for 13 years.

“At first he was just trying to be like any father letting her pursue her daughter’s dream of becoming a superstar but I did think maybe the conservatorship went on too long, probably why my mum was very angry about the whole situation that she was working for too long and I personally think she was,” Jayden said in the interview.

“[My grandfather] doesn’t deserve all the hatred he is getting in the media. I love him, with all my heart,” he added. “He was just trying to be a father.”

Jayden’s interview comes after Spears’s ex-husband Kevin Federline claimed that the teenagers had found it “tough” seeing their mother sharing nude photos online, adding: “I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

On Thursday (1 September), in a lengthy post on Instagram, Spears responded to her son’s comments, writing: “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be.

“Finally at 40 without the restraints of what my family did to me… I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!!

“My love for my children has boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up his expectations of a mother… and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!!!!” she added. “Maybe dear child YOU can explain why our family would do that to anyone!!!”

Britney Spears and her son Jayden James Federline attend a hockey game between the New York Rangers and the Los Angeles Kings in 2014 (Getty Images)

Spears urged her younger son to “remember” where he “came from”.

“If you could pause for a second remember where you came from,” she wrote. “I I hope you can look in the mirror and remember… you are my child and always will be. Since Preston didn’t speak, I send my love,” she wrote.

Responding to Jayden’s comments about her mental health, Spears wrote: “As for my mental health… my dear child understand you must learn to pick up a book and read one before you start to even thinking about my intellect sweetheart!!!!

“If you can honestly sit back and say with your sensible brilliant mind what [grandma and grandpa] did to me was fine and call them not bad people… then yes I have failed as a mother and hopefully that’s a chat for you and your father to sit face to face and try to learn WHAT’S GOOD,” she added, referring to Jayden’s comments where he defended Jamie Spears.