Britney Spears reveals she had an abortion while dating Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears has revealed that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake, who she dated from 1998 to 2002.

The singer, 41, made the revelation in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which will be released on 24 October. In an excerpt obtained by People, Spears wrote about her decision to get an abortion after she became pregnant while dating Timberlake.

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young,” she wrote about the pregnancy.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Timberlake and Spears for comment.

Timberlake and Spears were in a highly-publicised relationship for three years, after meeting on the set of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1992.

