Britney Spears has explained why she likes to share naked photos of herself on her Instagram account.

The singer’s social media account has attracted plenty of attention from her fans and from the media in recent years, with Spears often posting images of herself in various states of undress and videos of her dancing.

In an extract from her forthcoming memoir The Woman in Me seen by The New York Times, the singer acknowledged that many of her followers might find her posts confusing, but revealed that she gets “joy” from “posing the way I feel sexy”.

“I know that a lot of people don’t understand why I love taking pictures of myself naked or in new dresses,” Spears writes in her autobiography.

“But I think if they’d been photographed by other people thousands of times, prodded and posed for other people’s approval, they’d understand that I get a lot of joy from posing the way I feel sexy and taking my own picture.”

Spears’s social media posts have sparked concern from some parts of her fanbase in recent months. In September, she shared a series of videos which appeared to show her dancing with knives, which she later revealed were fake knives from a prop shop, and was visited by the police for a “welfare check”.

“So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted,” she wrote on Instagram shortly afterwards. “Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home?”

The star previously shared her frustration after fans allegedly called the police to her home to check on her in January, in response to her temporarily deleting her Instagram account.

“I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded,” she wrote in a statement on X/Twitter.

According to The New York Times, Spears alludes to this episode in her memoir, writing: “Freedom means taking a break from Instagram without people calling 911.”

Spears has opened up about her relationship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir (Getty Images)

Her much-anticipated autobiography, which will be released worldwide on 24 October, features a series of bombshell revelations about her private life, with Spears revealing that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake.

“To this day, it’s one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life,” she wrote.

Extracts from the book have inevitably caused a stir online, prompting Spears to step in to clarify that she did not mean “to offend anyone” by sharing her story.

“My book’s purpose was not to offend anyone by any means!!!” she wrote on Instagram in response to the flurry of reports. “That was me then... that is in the past!!! I don’t like the headlines I am reading... that’s exactly why I quit the business four years ago!!!”

“Most of the book is from 20 years ago... I have moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here,” she added. “I am here to establish it that way for the rest of my entire life!!! Either way, this is the last of it and s**t happens!!!”