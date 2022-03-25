Britney Spears has opened about how she’s thought about getting plastic surgery and detailed how she was body shamed while in her conservatorship.

In since-deleted Instagram post, Spears, 40, revealed that she’s been considering getting breast enhancement surgery after losing seven pounds in the last six months.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles … I was thinking about getting a boob job … my boobs are fairly small,” she wrote in a lengthy post. “I mean, with the right bra it’s fine but I was curious what a doctor would say !!! I lost 7 pounds in the last 6 months and that’s a lot for me !!!”

The singer joked that she was “officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee,” since her breasts have “shrunk.”

She recalled how she went to see a doctor about the potential breast enhancement, detailing how she walked “eight flights of stairs” to get to his office. However, according to Spears, no one was there to “let [her] in.”

“Nobody was there to let us in,” she wrote about the appointment. “Uhh how long do we wait here? 10 minutes go by…15 minutes…f*** that! I’ve never been back.”

When she returned home that day, Spears said that she went online to see photos of the biggest celebrities “getting facials, with their facialists saying, ‘people don’t believe but no filter !!! This is real !!!”

Spears noted how she didn’t feel as “naturally beautiful” as another unnamed celebrity, who she saw in the photos.

“I know she’s beautiful! I’ve seen her in person so it was weird seeing someone like her trying to convince people she’s naturally beautiful,” she wrote. “Then I said to myself, ‘I do the same, but I’m not nearly as beautiful as she is yet I kind of do the same thing.’”

The Toxic singer explained how she felt that way because she wasn’t photographed “well” and was often “humiliated” by her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears.

“I haven’t been shot well though, I’ve never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life during the years in my conservatorship,” she wrote. “My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun…It was humiliating !!”

According to Spears, she felt like out of all the magazine covers she did during her conservatorship, she only had one “good” one.

“The rest were all extremely bad,” she continued. “They could have at least cheated and used technology … but they used it to make it worse !!!”

She expressed that while she is someone who cares about her looks, her fiancé, Sam Asghari, has never been someone who judges her because of them. However, she still acknowledged the “societal objections” in Hollywood, that she’s faced.

“I believe all girls care [about what they look like] and if you have ever had a guy say there’s no looking at your face … not @SamAsghari of course … you would understand how it really hurts !!!” she continued. “I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectifications and exploitations that women are subjected to … I have bought into [them] myself at times.”

Despite how she feels about her physical features, Spears concluded that she wants to remain “happy” with herself and in her own skin.

“I personally believe people can be happy whether they are skinny, old, fat, whatever,” the post reads. “If you are happy and have good energy, you are 100 percent attractive…Happy people draw light and it’s contagious and attractive !!!”

Although Spears had an unpleasant experience with her doctor, she isn’t saying that she’s against plastic surgery, as she wrote towards the end of her post: “Do your own research on these procedures and as hard as it may be learn to f***ing love yourself!”