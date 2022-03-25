Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career.

The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year.

Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.

On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting to her newfound freedom.

She recalled a time when she felt compelled to keep secrets: “As my family forced me to expose my words 10 hours a day!”

“I even used to have a boyfriend... we had a secret relationship,” she wrote. “My family couldn’t stand the fact that I disappeared into oblivion in my relationship. They never heard from me anymore, like, ‘What’s her deal? We want to know.’

“Six months later my dad took over my whole career and cut out all my friends and boyfriend.”

Spears said she was “devastated” at the time.

The Independent has contacted Jamie Spears’s representative for comment.

On Friday 12 November 2021, a judge ruled that Spears be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.

The news caused her fans to celebrate around the world.

Following the ruling, Spears, 39, wrote on Instagram: “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy!!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen????”

Earlier this month, she appeared to confirm that she has married her longtime boyfriend, personal trainer and actor Sam Asghari, after referring to him as her “husband” in several Instagram posts.