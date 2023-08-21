Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sam Asghari has asked fans to help him choose a disguise as he shared photos of himself trying on different wigs to hide from the paparazzi.

Asghari, 29, filed for divorce from Britney Spears last week, after 14 months of marriage.

Over the weekend, the fitness trainer posted three side-by-side selfies wearing three different wigs on his Instagram Story, asking his followers: “Help me choose [a] paparazzi disguise”.

In the first picture, Asghari wore a grey hairpiece with a matching moustache and glasses. In the second, he posed wearing a short brown curly wig and tinted aviator sunglasses, as reported by People.

It comes as Asghari submitted a divorce filing to Los Angeles Superior Court citing irreconcilable differences on Wednesday (16 August).

The news followed an announcement that the pair, who met in 2016, were separating after months of speculation about their marriage.

The following day, Asghari released a statement, saying that he and the “Gimme More” singer, 41, will “hold onto the love and respect” they have for each other, and asking the media and public to be “kind and thoughtful”.

On Saturday (19 August), Spears addressed the divorce for the first time, alongside a video showing the singer standing in her home, dabbing at her face and neck with a tissue, before dancing.

Spears’ post (Britney Spears/Instagram)

In the caption, Spears wrote: “As everyone knows, Hesam [Sam] and I are no longer together.

“Six years is a long time to be with someone so I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!!

“In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you,” she continued. “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!!”

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears (Getty Images)

Spears concluded the post: “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

The Independent has contacted Asghari’s representatives for comment.

Spears’ most recent image with Asghari was posted on 22 June. In the picture, the couple are stood back to back while grinning.

Earlier that month, Asghari shared previously unseen footage from his and Spears’s 2022 wedding to mark their one-year wedding anniversary.

“Happy one year to me and my better half,” he wrote.

The pair became a couple after Asghari was cast as Spears’s love interest in the music video for her song “Slumber Party”, from her 2016 album Glory. They announced their relationship the following year and announced their engagement in September 2021.

Find a timeline of their relationship here.