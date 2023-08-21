Royal family ‘should definitely’ have attended World Cup final, says Sir Geoff Hurst

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Geoff Hurst has criticised the royal family for not attending the women’s World Cup final to support England in their match against Spain.

On Sunday, the England women’s football team lost to Spain following a stunning victory over Australia in the semi-finals last week.

The Lionesses beat Australia’s Matilda’s 3-1 on Wednesday 16 August, leading fans to believe that they might become the first England team to win a World Cup since 1966.

However, they were defeated by the Spanish team, who won 1-0.

Hurst, a former professional football player for England who became the first person to score a hat-trick in a World Cup Final, has now claimed that a member of the royal family should have been there to support.

When asked if he thought someone should have been there on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Monday, Hurst replied: “Yes, I do.

“I think if the royals attend the men’s game, they should definitely. It’s an English team, a World Cup tournament, a member of the royal family should definitely have gone. No argument at all about that.”

Hurst’s remarks come after fierce criticism was aimed at Prince William, who is the president of England’s Football Association, for not travelling to Sydney to cheer on the Lionesses.

The Prince of Wales addressed his absence from the match in a video shared ahead of kick-off on Sunday, while sitting beside his daughter, Princess Charlotte, eight.

“Lionesses, I want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world,” he said.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Prince William and Princess Charlotte (Prince of Wales / Instagram)

Despite his message of encouragement, William was also called out for including his daughter Princess Charlotte in the message, but not his two sons, Prince George and Prince Louis

“The gender gap for sport begins at a young age and underpins ideas that everyone should take an interest in men’s sport while women’s sport is for girls,” journalist Poora Bell wrote on social media site X.

“Bad enough he didn’t go to watch the match let alone only posing with his daughter – what message does that send to his boys?”

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia of Spain was in attendance on the day of the final, having travelled to Australia to watch her team take home the trophy.

King Charles III (left) speaks to King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, during a reception at Buckingham Palace, in London, for overseas guests attending his coronation. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023. (PA Wire)

After Spain’s victory, King Charles shared a statement offering his condolences and support to the Lionesses.

“This brings you, your manager and all your support team my heartfelt thoughts and commiserations on the result of the World Cup final,” he said.

“While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition.

“More than that, though, it will serve as an inspiration for generations to come – and, for that, your place in the history books is assured.

“With great admiration, congratulations to the Spanish team and with particular gratitude to the people of Australia and New Zealand for hosting such a wonderful tournament.”

The royal family has a long history of attending major sporting events to support various England teams.

Most notably, the family are keen Wimbledon attendees, with the Prince and Princess of Wales regualrly making appearances on key days of the tournamant.

On 15 July, Kate watched the ladies’ singles final, marking her second appearance at this year’s proceedings.

Kate sat in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch Czech player Marketa Vondrousova beat Tunisian Ons Jabeur before going on to win the tournament.