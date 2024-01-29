Brittany Mahomes sends candid message to critics after Chiefs make it to Super Bowl

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany has sent a candid message to critics after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC Championship game and advanced to the Super Bowl.

The 28-year-old retired athlete took to her Instagram Story on 28 January to celebrate the Chiefs’ recent win against the Baltimore Ravens. The big win also means that the Missouri-based team will be heading to Las Vegas on 11 February, where they’ll play in the 2024 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers.

In her Instagram Story, Brittany reshared her husband’s Instagram post, which included a photo of the couple posing on the field after the AFC Championship game. While celebrating her partner’s achievement in the caption, she also hit back at sports fans who’ve criticised the Chiefs.

“We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say?” she wrote, along with a smiley face emoji. She then acknowledged how the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl, writing: “See y’all in Vegas,” along with the two hands forming a heart emoji.

She then shared a separate photo of her and her husband on the field, writing: “Just so incredibly proud of this guy!”

(@brittanylynne/Instagram)

This isn’t the first that Brittany has addressed criticism that she has faced on social media. In December 2023, she hit back at some unkind comments that were being made about her amid her growing friendship with Taylor Swift, who’s dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Recently there has been A LOT more rude a** people on here,” she wrote in her Instagram Story at the time, shared via E! News. “Waaaay more than normal... I’m not sure where y’all came from, but you should probably go back to where you came from... please.”

In February 2023, Brittany – who shares two children Sterling, two, and Patrick “Bronze,” one, with her husband – also seemingly fired back at critics, after she was labelled “annoying” and “crazy” during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. During the podcast, comedian Shane Gillis criticised Brittany for filming herself when sitting in the box seats for the Chiefs’ games.

Following the release of the episode, Brittany appeared to respond to those remarks, as she called out “grown men” for criticising someone else’s spouse.

“Something about grown men talking s*** about someone’s wife is real weird,” she tweeted on 26 February, three days after the episode was released. “Actually grown a** men hating on women in general is pathetic,” she added, along with a woozy face emoji.

Amid her husband’s rise to stardom in January 2022, Brittany also notably received backlash when she sprayed champagne in cold weather on Chiefs fans after they won a playoff game. Following the criticism, Brittany tweeted: “I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week.”