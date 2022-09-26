Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey’s daughter Kayla dies aged 25

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has paid tribute to her daughter Kayla after she died at the age of 25.

Bailey shared the news of her daughter’s passing in an Instagram post on Sunday, where she noted that “this is not a goodbye”.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey,” the reality star wrote in a caption shared alongside throwback photos of the 25-year-old. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon.”

Bailey also updated her Instagram bio to include a tribute to her daughter, where she wrote: “FOREVER. Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97-9/25/22 #PrettyBlack.”

On her Instagram Stories, Bailey expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of support she and her family have received following Kayla’s death.

“My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated,” she wrote. “Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded respect, love and attention.

“If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life.”

As of Monday, the 25-year-old’s cause of death has not been released.

In the comments under the Basketball Wives star’s post, fans have continued to share messages of condolence.

“I’m so sorry Brooke. Praying God gives you strength,” one person wrote, while TV host Nina Parker said: “I am so so incredibly sorry. I am praying for you and your family. Sending you so much love.”

Bailey, who first appeared on Basketball Wives in 2012, is a current cast member on the show’s 10th season, which premiered in May.