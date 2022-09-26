Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans after struggling to walk up a flight of stairs in her Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The 41-year-old reality star attended Milan Fashion Week over the weekend for the debut of her collection, “Ciao Kim,” for Dolce & Gabbana. For the official Dolce & Gabbana afterparty, she wore a floor-length silver sequin dress, which featured criss-cross ties on the sides and front. She completed the look with silver jewellery, a purse, and silver stiletto heels, while her blonde hair was in an updo.

On TikTok, Kardashian’s friend and the former assistant of Kardashian West Brands, Stephanie Shepherd, shared a video of the Skims founder while she was attempting to move in her couture gown.

The video began with Kardashian hopping up each step while holding onto the railing, before switching to a close up of her feet as she struggled to lift them up the steps. The video then proceeded to show the shapewear mogul continuing to make her way up the steps, this time with someone holding onto the back of her dress.

The conclusion of the video emphasised how difficult it was for Kardashian to move in the gown, as she could be seen struggling to jump into the back seat of her car with the help of her team.

As of 26 September, the video has more than 5.6m views, with TikTok users in the comments finding amusement in Kardashian’s dedication to fashion.

“Omg Kim will do anything for fashion… and I must respect her for that,” one person wrote.

“Her team needs to be fired for not having her carried up those stairs,” another person added.

A third viewer wrote: “Ok but would it not be easier to just hike the dress up above her knees so she can get up the stairs?”

While some applauded Kardashian’s dedication to the dress, other people made jokes about the small jumps required for her to move up the steps.

“The jumping reminds me of the lamp that jumps up and down at the start of a Pixar film,” one person wrote.

“She looks so gorgeous but fashion is hard work,” another wrote. “I’m exhausted just watching this.”

According to someone else, “no outfit is worth this kind of struggle,” while another person suggested that the video of Kardashian depicts “first-world problems”.

Kardashian is not the only member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan captured struggling to walk in couture, as her sister Kendall Jenner also sparked similar amusing reactions when she was filmed by her sister Kylie struggling to walk in the Dolce & Gabbana champagne-coloured dress she wore for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding in May.

At the fashion show on Saturday 24 September, Kardashian, who is a guest curator for Dolce & Gabbana, sat in the audience for the release of the house’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

On Instagram on Sunday, the reality star posted a video from the event and expressed her gratitude for the clothing line in the caption.

“Not only did the D & G team allow me to curate the collection they also trusted me & my team to create all of the content, the short film, music & creative direction of the show, working along side their incredible team. This process really allowed me to express my creativity without limitations,” she wrote. “Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to Domenico, Stefano, the entire team at D & G & to everyone who made this show possible.”