The Kardashian-Jenner clan were in Italy this weekend to attend the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, where the famous family rotated through a number of extravagant designer looks.

However, it appears the dresses weren’t always easy to navigate Italy in, as Kylie Jenner at one point captured the moment her sister Kendall Jenner struggled to walk in the dress she wore for the wedding ceremony.

In a clip shared to Kylie’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kendall, 26, who was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana champagne-coloured dress with a low back and floral detailing, could be seen wearing slide sandals and holding the sides of her dress as she tried to make her way up a flight of outdoor stone steps.

During the video, in which Kylie and Kendall could be heard laughing, Kendall appeared to take wide side steps in an attempt to maneuver in the fitted ankle-length gown.

“Sh*t, these stairs are crazy,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said at one point during the humourous clip.

On Twitter, where the video has also circulated, fans have expressed their amusement over the clip of Kendall’s struggle.

“Can’t get out of my head Kylie’s vid of Kendall walking up the stairs with her tight dress,” one person tweeted.

Another shared the video and wrote: “The fact that Kendall had to walk up the stairs like this in her dress tho.”

Kendall Jenner seen struggling to walk up steps in dress (Instagram)

“Maybe it’s because it’s 2 o’clock in the morning but I am in f**king tears watching Kendall Jenner tryna get up them stairs in that dress,” someone else added.

The candid moment was not the only behind-the-scenes look at the wedding festivities, which took place in Portofino, Italy, as Kylie posted a number of moments from the celebrations on TikTok, including a video of herself and Kendall dancing.

In the caption, Kylie acknowledged another of her sister’s viral moments, as she wrote: “Me and cucumber girl,” in reference to a recent moment in The Kardashians during which Kendall struggled to cut a cucumber herself.

During the wedding weekend, Kardashian and Barker tied the knot, for the third time, in front of a group of friends and family.

For the occasion, the Poosh founder wore a white Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and a long white veil which featured a depiction of the Virgin Mary based on one of Barker’s tattoos.