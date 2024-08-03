Support truly

Brooklyn Beckham has revealed he has been seriously injured.

The 25-year-old model and son of football legend David Beckham confirmed the news with a selfie from his hospital bed shared to his almost 17 million followers on Instagram.

“Broke my shoulder,” the model began in a caption to the black and white picture. “But all good ’cause I have Nicola Peltz Beckham [his wife] to look after me xx love you babe.”

Beckham was dressed in a hospital gown and a baseball cap, as he tried to smile for the camera.

He finished the caption with two hearts as he also took the opportunity to tell his wife how much he loved her. It is unclear how he sustained the injury.

Fans and celebrities flocked to the comments to wish him a swift recovery.

“I’ve done that. It’s brutal,” wrote Made in Chelsea’s Hugo Taylor. “Get well soon.”

“Speedy recovery, very debilitating having such an injury,” wrote another follower.

open image in gallery Beckham shared the post to his Instagram page ( Instagram/ BrooklynPeltzBeckham )

The incident comes just days after Beckham was pictured comforting his wife after the loss of her pet chihuahua Nala. She has filed to sue the dog groomers who she believes were responsible for the death.

Posing with their arms around each other as a small coffin lay beside an empty grave, Peltz wrote that she was “still in so much shock and pain” from the death.

open image in gallery He was seen comforting his wife earlier this week ( Instagram/NicolaPeltz )

“I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who have experienced the same tragedy,” she continued. “I can’t bear it. I’m outraged to hear how common stories like Nala’s are.”

She added, “We need to do better and change the laws to better protect fur babies and the loving owners who care for them. Our pets are our chosen family.”

Peltz has previously described the death as “the hardest month of my life”.

Beckham, who enjoys cooking, also recorded himself preparing a homemade almond milk concoction for his wife earlier this week.

However, fans were left confused by some of the ingredients as one person wrote: “That much vanilla extract could kill a man.”