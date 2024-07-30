Brooklyn Beckham prepared homemade milk for his wife Nicola Peltz in a new cooking video posted to his Instagram page over the weekend.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham, 25, took fans step by step through his method of making almond milk for the actor, 29.

Once the milk was finished, he served it in a glass - but the additional ingredients at this step appeared to confuse fans in the comments of his social media pages.

"That much vanilla extract could kill a man," one commenter remarked.