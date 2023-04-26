Watch: Brooklyn Beckham divides internet again with new cooking video

Brooklyn Beckham has once again divided his followers by sharing his recipe for a grilled cheese sandwich, which includes blow-torching the bread.

“Lunch today! Avocado oil and mayo are the secrets to a crispy and delicious grilled cheese.” he wrote, captioning the video.

Some followers, though, were less than impressed with his choice of ingredients - and his cooking process.

“Replace the mayo with butter!” one person commented.

“Blowtorching pieces of toast. So unnecessary,” another wrote.

Others though, did think Brooklyn offered some helpful tips.

“Why have I never thought to press a sandwich with a lid? It annoys me how handy this seems,” one follower said.

