Brooklyn Beckham trials another cooking recipe after truffle pasta backlash

Brooklyn Beckham has given another cooking recipe a go after his truffle pasta demonstration was hit with backlash.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham has taken to sharing his cooking experiments online.

His posts get “mixed reactions” to say the least, with his truffle dish slammed for using an expensive ingredient during a cost-of-living crisis.

This time, he has shared his take on Scouse, which he described as one of his favourite dishes.

Not completely unexpectedly, his inclusion of diced beef and white cabbage has stirred a heated debate.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.