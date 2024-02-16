Independent TV
Nicola Peltz feels ‘blessed’ to have career advice from Victoria Beckham
Nicola Peltz said she felt "blessed" to have received career advice from Victoria Beckham.
Speaking in an interview with Byrdie magazine published on Thursday (15 February), the 29-year-old Transformers: Age of Extinction star - who married the fashion designer's son Brooklyn, 24, in 2022 - spoke highly of her mother-in-law.
“I love her, and she’s such an incredible, successful woman,” Peltz said, adding that she felt "lucky" to be able to go to Victoria for guidance.
“I’m so thankful they raised such an incredible guy I got to marry, ” she said of Brooklyn's parents.
