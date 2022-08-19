Brooklyn Beckham reveals he has 70 tattoos dedicated to wife Nicola Peltz

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has revealed that he’s gotten 70 tattoos in honour of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and detailed what her sweet reaction to all that ink has been.

During an interview withUSA Today while on the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event last week, the 23-year-old noted that he has approximately 100 tattoos on his body, with more than half of them dedicated to Nicola.

For example, he has the word “married” tattooed on the left side of his hand, which he said that he didn’t even think about getting until “five months” after his wedding.

“I kind of was just like, ‘Oh, we’re married, why not?’” he explained. “It wasn’t a thing I thought about for months. I got married five months ago, why not?”

According to Beckham, everytime he has surprised the Transformers: Age Of Extinction star with a new tattoo in honour of her, she has “got tears in her eyes”.

“She always cries when I get her another tattoo,” he explained. “I always love to surprise her with new ink.”

A month after his lavish wedding in Florida, Beckham also showcased a new tattoo of his wedding vows, written in black cursive script on his right arm, on Instagram in May.

The tattoo begins: “Nicola when you walked down the aisle you took my breath away you look so beautiful tonight and always.”

“Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream,” the vow continued. “You are my world and I continue to fall more in love with you every single day.”

The tattoo concluded with Beckham detailing how much he looks forward to their future and reads: “I can’t wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine.”

Last week, the couple also opened up about their life together during an interview with Variety, where Nicola explained their strong partnership and how much they love each other.

“The thing that’s great about us is that we don’t need anything from each other,” she said. “We’re just so in love. There’s nothing I need from him or he needs from me.”

Beckham went on to describe how important it was for them to take on a joint last name and how great it will be for their future children.

“We had this idea — we kind of combined our last names. I was just like, oh, we could start a new thing, and it’ll be so cool to have our own kids and have little Peltz Beckhams running around,” he said.

However, Beckham’s comments were later met with widespread online criticism, as many social media users pointed out that combined last names isn’t a new concept and told him that he didn’t “invent” it.