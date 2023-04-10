Brooklyn Beckham shares message with followers on first wedding anniversary

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are celebrating one year of marriage.

The 24-year-old son of former England footballer David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, got engaged in June 2020. They wed in an extravagant £2.85m ($3.5m) wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, last April.

The pair married in front of an audience of VIP guests: Mel B, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay, to name a few, while Snoop Dogg performed a DJ set. Bill Clinton’s personal chef Thierry Isambert catered the event.

Marking one year since their wedding day, Beckham posted a sweet anniversary message on Instagram.

Sharing a photograph of him and Peltz kissing in what appears to be a shopping centre, Beckham wrote: “One year ago today I married my best friend xx”.

“I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife… you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning.”

He continued: “Here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much…here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young.”

Peltz, who seemed delighted by the post, commented: “Love you soooo much!! This is so cute!!! I love being your wife.”

Peltz shared her own post on social media the mark the occasion.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since I walked down the aisle,” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, addressing Beckham: “You are everything I’ve ever dreamt of and I’m so happy I get my life with you.”

Last month, the budding chef unveiled a huge tattoo of his wife’s face and admitted to having over 20 dedicated to her.

Beckham showed off a large black-and-white portrait of the American billionaire heiress’s face on his upper arm. He credited Mark Mahoney as the artist.

In a recent interview appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Beckham revealed the latest addition to the design.

Pointing toward some text underneath his wife’s face, he explained that the words are lyrics of the song the couple walked down the aisle to at their Florida wedding last year. He said that the addition was made shortly after the main design was completed.

Elsewhere in the interview, Beckham went on to share that he can’t wait to start a family with his wife.

Hudson asked if he wanted a big family and Brooklyn answered: “Yes, I want as many kids as my wife wants. I want a lot, but it’s obviously up to her.”