Brooklyn Beckham celebrates six months of marriage with Nicola Peltz

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Brooklyn Beckham has marked six months of marriage to Nicola Peltz with a sweet Instagram post.

The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham posted a black-and-white picture of his 27-year-old bride to celebrate the occasion.

The image sees Peltz in her custom Valentino wedding gown with her cathedral-length floral embroidered veil.

She stands with her back towards the camera under an archway of hanging florals.

“Six months with my best friend x wouldn’t choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever, you are the absolute love of my life xx,” Beckham wrote in the post.

Peltz replied in the comments: “I love you baby so so so much!!”

Peltz posted a separate pair of images to her own Instagram page that sees the couple embracing sometime after the ceremony.

“Six months as your wife and forever to go, I love you so much baby,” Peltz wrote in the caption.

Beckham replied to Peltz’s post writing: “Couldn’t live life without you, you continue to make me a better person everyday xxx.”

Beckham and Peltz first met in 2019 before Beckham proposed in July 2020. They got married in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on 9 April this year.

Since the wedding, there have been rumours of a feud between Peltz and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, but these have not been substantiated.