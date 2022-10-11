Brooklyn Beckham celebrates six months of marriage with Nicola Peltz
‘Love you forever,’ Beckham wrote
Brooklyn Beckham has marked six months of marriage to Nicola Peltz with a sweet Instagram post.
The 23-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham posted a black-and-white picture of his 27-year-old bride to celebrate the occasion.
The image sees Peltz in her custom Valentino wedding gown with her cathedral-length floral embroidered veil.
She stands with her back towards the camera under an archway of hanging florals.
“Six months with my best friend x wouldn’t choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever, you are the absolute love of my life xx,” Beckham wrote in the post.
Peltz replied in the comments: “I love you baby so so so much!!”
Peltz posted a separate pair of images to her own Instagram page that sees the couple embracing sometime after the ceremony.
“Six months as your wife and forever to go, I love you so much baby,” Peltz wrote in the caption.
Beckham replied to Peltz’s post writing: “Couldn’t live life without you, you continue to make me a better person everyday xxx.”
Beckham and Peltz first met in 2019 before Beckham proposed in July 2020. They got married in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida on 9 April this year.
Since the wedding, there have been rumours of a feud between Peltz and her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham, but these have not been substantiated.
