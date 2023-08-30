Brooklyn Beckham’s new buzzcut was courtesy of Selena Gomez’s 10-year-old sister

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Brooklyn Beckham’s newly shorn head was the work of a very young, talented hairdresser, Selena Gomez has revealed.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz are very close friends with the “Single Soon” singer and her little sister, Gracie – so much so that Brooklyn entrusted the 10-year-old with his newest haircut.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (29 August), Gomez shared a photo of Gracie wielding an electric razor and carefully shaving Brooklyn’s head in a bathroom.

Brooklyn appears to be waiting patiently as Gracie gives him a close shave while he is perched on the loo, shirtless, with his numerous tattoos in full view. His collection of ink includes a portrait of Nicola, as well as a tattoo of her eyes on his back.

Gomez wrote in the caption: “My. Babies.”

Another photo shared by Gomez showed that Nicola also had a go at shaving Brooklyn’s head. In the snap, Nicola smiles at the camera while holding the razor just above her husband’s scalp, while Brooklyn looks ahead.

The media personality, who is an aspiring chef, debuted his new look in a series of photos shared by Nicola on her Instagram account.

The images, taken by the couple and Gomez’s mutual friend Theresa, showed Nicola and Brooklyn laughing and smiling while chatting with someone off-camera.

Other photos in the set show Nicola embracing Gracie as the young girl grabs a snack from the open refrigerator.

Gracie is Gomez’s half-sister. Their mother Mandy Teefey welcomed Gracie Elliot Teefy with Gomez’s stepfather Brian in June 2013, making her 20 years younger than her famous sister.

Despite their age difference, the sisters are very close and Gracie appears in many of Gomez’s social media posts.

Selena Gomez’s 10-year-old sister Gracie carefully shaves Brooklyn Beckham’s head (Instagram/Selena Gomez)

In January, the “Calm Down singer” brought Gracie as her plus one for the Golden Globes Awards and the pair walked the red carpet together. Gomez wore a Valentino Haute Couture gown for the event, while Gracie appeared adorable in a yellow dress with a sequinned bodice and a tulle skirt.

Gracie also accompanied Gomez for the 2019 Hollywood premiere of Disney’s Frozen 2, where the pair wore matching dresses and capes. It marked the younger sister’s first time on a red carpet.

Speaking to BBC One’s music show Sounds later, Gomez said it was her “favourite carpet” event she had ever done, but was careful to make sure her sister did not feel overwhelmed.

Gracie Teefey and Selena Gomez attend the premiere of Disney's "Frozen 2" at Dolby Theatre on November 07, 2019 (Getty Images)

Revealing her advice to Gracie, Gomez said: “I bent down and I looked at her before we stepped on and I said, ‘If you get nervous, if you get overwhelmed, just pull my hand and I’ll take you off immediately’. And she’s like, ‘K’, and waked straight on the carpet and has her full moment with the feathers.”

In April, Brooklyn and Nicola celebrated their first wedding anniversary. He shared a sweet anniversary message on Instagram describing himself as “the luckiest person to be able to call [Nicola his] wife”.

Nicola said in a comment: “Love you soooo much!! This is so cute!!! I love being your wife.”

The pair married in a lavish £2.85m (US3.5m) wedding in Palm Beach, Florida, last April, two years after they got engaged.