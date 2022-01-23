Snoop Dogg to perform at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Snoop Dogg has revealed he will perform a special set for Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding this spring.

The Drop It Like It’s Hot rapper is close friends with David Beckham and is gearing up to “get the party started” for the happy couple after their first dance.

He told The Mirror: “David has been my boy for over 10 years now and I am tight with his family.

“Brooklyn’s wedding is going to be a big affair and my gift to him and his wife-to-be is I will come down and do a set for them on their big day.

“Nothing is going to get the party started after the first dance like a set from Snoop… The dance floor is gonna be on fire,” he added.

Preparations for the couple’s upcoming nuptials are well underway, with reports suggesting the star-studded guest list includes all five Spice Girls members.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner will reunite with Victoria Beckham on the big day.

The newspaper quoted a source as saying that all the former Spice Girls members are “excited to attend” and it will be “the first time they have all been together socially for some time”.

Other celebrities on the guest list are said to include Gigi Hadid, Nicole Richie, and chef Gordon Ramsay and his wife Tana.

David is expected to be Master of Ceremonies, while Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, will act as best men. Peltz has chosen her brother Brad to be her “man of honour”.

The wedding will reportedly take place on 9 April at Peltz’s billionaire father’s estate in Florida and will be covered exclusively by US Vogue.

The bride will reportedly wear two “fairytale” Valentino dresses, according to details of the event that emerged on The Sun last week.

Peltz, who became engaged to Beckham in July 2020 while wearing a yellow dress designed by Victoria, has been closely involved in the design of her bridal gown.

She told CR Fashion Book in November 2021 that she had flown to Valentino’s atelier in Rome tice to work on her wedding dress and found the creative process to be “really amazing”.