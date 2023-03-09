Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has responded to claims that she’s using her husband’s dementia diagnosis for fame.

Emma took to Instagram on Wednesday to discuss her husband’s condition, which her family revealed last month. The actor has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). In her video, she addressed any speculation that she’s attempting to get famous by posting about her husband’s health.

“I just saw something about me getting my ‘five minutes,’ which is great, which means that you’re listening,” she said in the clip. “So I’m going to take my five minutes and turn it into 10.”

She went on to express her support for Bruce and that she will continue to speak out about FTD.

“I’m always going to advocate for my husband,” Emma said. “And while I’m at it, I’m going to raise awareness around FTD and for caregivers, who are our unsung heroes out there.”

The 44-year-old model concluded her video by explaining her hopes to still “do something good” amid her spouse’s difficult health challenges.

“And then I’m going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than,” she said, “So watch this space, because I didn’t come to play

Emma, who shares two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, eight, with Bruce, also shared the love and support that she’s received from her peers in the caption.

“Just over here turning my five mins into 10,” she wrote. “I’ve sat around quietly for too long and I’m so ready to be embraced by this solid and loving community my family and I find ourselves in while trying to lift them up in return. Let’s go.”

In the comments of the post, which has more than 37,200 likes, many of Emma’s followers sent her messages of support and praised her for being by Bruce’s side.

“You go girl! There is an army of people behind you,” one wrote, while another added: “Drive it like you stole it, lady. We are with you.”

A third wrote: “You are strong and your voice is getting louder and stronger... watching this space and always here to support you.”

This isn’t the first time that Emma has advocated for the Die Hard star on Instagram. In a video posted earlier this week, she asked paparazzi to respect her husband’s privacy and stop “yelling” at him. She recounted an incident when photographers attempted to speak to Bruce while he was meeting with friends in Santa Monica.

“If you are someone who is looking after someone with dementia, you know how difficult and stressful it can be to get someone out into the world and to navigate them safely, even just to get a cup of coffee,” she said. “So this one is going out to the photographers and video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about.”

She continued: “Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space. Please don’t be yelling at my husband, asking how he’s doing, whatever.”

Last month, Willis’ family gave an update about the actor’s health after he was diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. In a joint statement, they revealed that he had FTD, which represents a group of brain disorders caused by degeneration of the frontal and/or temporal lobes of the brain,” as noted by the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” their statement, which was shared on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, read. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

They went on to note that while there is “no treatment for the disease”, they hope that can “change in the years ahead”.

“As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research,” they added. “Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately.”